AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for human aging, announced today that the company will present in multiple sessions at Undoing Aging 2019, March 28-30 in Berlin, Germany.

Details of the company's participation follow:

Thursday, March 28, 7:00pm CET: "Debate: is comprehensive damage repair feasible?" with Aubrey de Grey, Ph.D., AgeX's VP, New Technology Discovery and Vadim Gladyshev, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Friday, March 29, 10:00am CET: As part of the track "Restoring Cellular Youth," AgeX's Founder and CEO Michael D. West, Ph.D., will deliver an update on the Company's regenerative medicine product development, and in addition, present for the first time data relating to central molecular aging clockwork mechanisms the Company is targeting with its induced Tissue Regeneration (iTRTM) program.

The conference also features a track, "Senolysis," inspired in part by Dr. West's research:

"It has been two decades since West and Campisi began to suggest that senescent cells might be more than just disabled, but actively toxic. Since 2011, their idea has not only been confirmed in the lab but has spawned a huge range of ideas for eliminating such cells, many of which are already being pursued in startups. The rate of progress is such that a single session at UA can no longer do justice to it so, we're having two!"

A copy of Dr. West's presentation will be made available on the AgeX website.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AGE) is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging. Its PureStem and UniverCytemanufacturing and immunotolerance technologies are designed to work together to generate highly defined, universal, allogeneic, off-the-shelf pluripotent stem cell-derived young cells of any type for application in a whole host of diseases with a high unmet medical need. AgeX has two preclinical cell therapy programs: AGEX-VASC1 (vascular progenitor cells) for tissue ischemia and AGEX-BAT1 (brown fat cells) for Type II diabetes. AgeX's revolutionary longevity platform named induced Tissue Regeneration (iTR) aims to unlock cellular immortality and regenerative capacity to reverse age-related changes within tissues. AGEX-iTR1547 is an iTR-based formulation in preclinical development. HyStem is AgeX's delivery technology to stably engraft PureStem cell therapies and slowly release iTR molecules in the body. AgeX is developing its core product pipeline for use in the clinic to extend human healthspan, and is seeking opportunities to form licensing and partnership agreements around its broad IP estate and proprietary technology platforms for non-core clinical applications.

For more information, please visit www.agexinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

