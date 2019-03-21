Teledyne CARIS software selected to enable major government project in Africa

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne CARIS (https://www.teledynecaris.com/en/home/) is pleased to announce they will be delivering a full software solution to the South African Navy Hydrographic Office. The solution, provided through Teledyne CARIS' official distributor Unique Group (https://www.uniquegroup.com/), includes software that will be implemented as part of a larger project to be executed by Southern African Shipyards (SAS) where a new hydrographic survey vessel is being built. Three additional survey motor boats are also slated for manufacture, all of which will be equipped with HIPS and SIPS (http://www.teledynecaris.com/en/products/hips-and-sips/) to process acquired hydrographic data. During the project, the shore based South African Navy Hydrographic Office will be refurbished and Bathy DataBASE (http://www.teledynecaris.com/en/products/bathy-database/) (BDB) and Hydrographic Production Database (http://www.teledynecaris.com/en/products/hpd/) (HPD) will be implemented to manage hydrographic data and produce nautical products like paper charts, ENCs and other digital products.



The implementation phase is set to commence shortly, and will begin with the installation of the software and a number of training sessions.

Charles de Jongh, Account Manager at Teledyne CARIS, commented: "We are pleased to deliver an integrated software solution to manage the hydrographic and charting information at the South African Navy. For us, this is an important new client on the African continent and we very much look forward to building a strong, long-term relationship."

