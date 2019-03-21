

FORM 8 (DD)



PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS) Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')



1. KEY INFORMATION



+------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |(a) Full name of discloser: | Andy Golding | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |(b) Owner or controller of interests and | | |short positions disclosed, if different | | |from 1(a): | | | The naming of nominee or vehicle | | |companies is insufficient. For a trust, | | |the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries | | |must be named. | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to|OneSavings Bank plc | |whose relevant securities this form | | |relates: | | | Use a separate form for each | | |offeror/offeree | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |(d) Status of person making the |Person acting in concert with the | |disclosure: |offeror | | e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in | | |concert with the offeror/offeree (specify | | |name of offeror/offeree) | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |(e) Date dealing undertaken: |18 March 2019 | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) |YES / NO / N/A | |above, is the discloser making disclosures|If YES, specify which: | |in respect of any other party to the | | |offer? | | | If it is a cash offer or possible cash | | |offer, state 'N/A' | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+



2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE



If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.



(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing



+---------------------------------------------------+--------------------------+ |Class of relevant security: | Ordinary Shares of £0.01 | | | | +---------------------------------------------------+------------+-------------+ | | Interests | Short | | | | positions | | +-------+----+------+------+ | |Number | % |Number| % | +---------------------------------------------------+-------+----+------+------+ |(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: |762,941|0.31| Nil | 0 | +---------------------------------------------------+-------+----+------+------+ |(2) Cash-settled derivatives: | Nil | 0 | Nil | 0 | | | | | | | +---------------------------------------------------+-------+----+------+------+ |(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) | Nil | 0 | Nil | 0 | |and agreements to purchase/sell: | | | | | +---------------------------------------------------+-------+----+------+------+ | |762,941|0.31| Nil | 0 | | TOTAL: | | | | | +---------------------------------------------------+-------+----+------+------+



All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.



Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).



Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).



(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)



+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Class of relevant security in relation |Ordinary Shares of £0.01 | |to which subscription right exists: | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Details, including nature of the rights|712,079 shares in the form of| |concerned and relevant percentages: |conditional awards which are due to| | |vest in future years and are subject| | |to performance, malus and clawback| | |conditions. | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+



3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE



Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.



The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.



(a) Purchases and sales



(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)



+------------------+-----------------------+--------------------+--------------+ |Class of relevant | Purchase/sale |Number of securities|Price per unit| | security | | | | +------------------+-----------------------+--------------------+--------------+ |Ordinary Shares of|Sale to cover tax |73,871 |£3.9652 | |£0.01 each |liabilities on vesting | | | | |of share awards | | | | | | | | +------------------+-----------------------+--------------------+--------------+



(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser



+------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ | Class of | Purchases/ | Total number |Highest price per|Lowest price per | | relevant | sales |of securities | unit | unit | | security | | | paid/received | paid/received | +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | | | | | | | +------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+-----------------+



(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions



+-------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+---------+ | Class of | Product | Nature of dealing | Number of |Price per| | relevant | description |e.g. opening/closing a | reference | unit | | security | e.g. CFD | long/short position, | securities | | | | | increasing/reducing a | | | | | | long/short position | | | +-------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+---------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | | | | | | | +-------------+---------------+-----------------------+--------------+---------+



(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)



(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying



+--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+ |Class of| Product | Writing, |Number of |Exercise| Type |Expiry| Option | |relevant|description|purchasing,|securities| price | e.g. | date | money | |security| e.g. call | selling, | to which |per unit|American,| | paid/ | | | option | varying | option | |European | |received| | | | etc. | relates | | etc. | |per unit| +--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +--------+-----------+-----------+----------+--------+---------+------+--------+



(ii) Exercise



+--------------+----------------+----------------+---------------+-------------+ | Class of | Product | Exercising/ | Number of | Exercise | | relevant | description | exercised | securities | price per | | security |e.g. call option| against | | unit | +--------------+----------------+----------------+---------------+-------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | | | | | | | +--------------+----------------+----------------+---------------+-------------+



(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)



+-----------------+---------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Class of relevant| Nature of dealing | Details |Price per unit (if | | security | e.g. subscription, | | applicable) | | | conversion | | | +-----------------+---------------------+------------------+-------------------+ |Ordinary Shares |Vesting of |156,383 shares |N/A | |of £0.01 each |conditional awards |were allotted and | | | |pursuant to the |released to Andy | | | |Deferred Share Bonus |Golding of which a| | | |Plan (DSBP) and |sufficient number | | | |Performance Share |was sold to | | | |Plan (PSP). |satisfy his tax | | | | |liability. | | +-----------------+---------------------+------------------+-------------------+



4. OTHER INFORMATION



(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or | |understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may | |be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to | |the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other | |person: | |Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If | |there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |None | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, | |between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the | |disclosure and any other person relating to: | |(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or | |(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant | |securities to which any derivative is referenced: | |If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |None | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(c) Attachments



Are any Supplemental Forms attached?



+--------------------------------------+--------+ | Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) | YES/NO | +--------------------------------------+--------+ | Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) | YES/NO | +--------------------------------------+--------+



+---------------------+-------------------------+ | Date of disclosure: | 21 March 2019 | +---------------------+-------------------------+ | Contact name: | Nickesha Graham-Burrell | +---------------------+-------------------------+ | Telephone number: | +44 (0)1634 835 796 | +---------------------+-------------------------+



Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.



The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.



The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: OneSavings Bank plc via GlobeNewswire



BM7S7K9R21



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX