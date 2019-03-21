

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $225.1 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $218.5 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Darden Restaurants Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $225.1 million or $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $2.25 billion from $2.13 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $225.1 Mln. vs. $215.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.80 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q3): $2.25 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.76 - $5.80



