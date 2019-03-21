A special symposium session, intended to highlight therapeutic advances, will focus on Tumor Treating Fields as a fourth modality in cancer treatment

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today 48 presentations on Tumor Treating Fields at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019, March 29 through April 3, in Atlanta. For the first time at this conference, a symposium session on Tumor Treating Fields also will be held.

The symposium session titled, "Tumor Treating Fields: A Fourth Modality in Cancer Treatment," will be chaired by Dr. Roger Stupp, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University in Chicago. Presentation topics include "Identification of a new mechanism for how Tumor Treating Fields affect tumor cells" and "TTFields: From bench to bedside." Presentation topics will be followed by multiple discussion sessions.

Highlights include an oral presentation on using transducer array layouts to optimize the treatment of multiple brain metastases with Tumor Treating Fields and results from a pilot study of Tumor Treating Fields combined with radiotherapy for newly diagnosed glioblastoma.

"The presence of Tumor Treating Fields at the AACR Annual Meeting has grown substantially over the last five years," said Dr. Uri Weinberg, Novocure's Vice President of Clinical Development. "The AACR Annual Meeting is one of the most important gatherings of cancer researchers and clinicians throughout the world. We are honored to be a part of this invaluable exchange of scientific information and proud of the increasing focus on Tumor Treating Fields at this meeting."

Symposium Session

Tumor Treating Fields: A Fourth Modality in Cancer Treatment

1 to 2:45 p.m. EDT April 2

Oral presentation

(Abstract #: 4450) Novel transducer array layouts to optimize the treatment of multiple brain metastases with tumor treating fields. O. Yesharim. 3 to 5 p.m. EDT April 2.

Poster presentations

(Abstract #: 688) Safety and efficacy of TTFields delivery to the lungs: A computational study. H. Hershkovich. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT March 31. (Session: Bioinformatics and Systems Biology; Convergence Science for Therapeutics and Precision Medicine; poster board #: 21)

(Abstract #: 691) Simulating TTFields-induced temperature changes within a patient's brain a proof of concept study. A. Naveh. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT March 31. (Session: Bioinformatics and Systems Biology; Convergence Science for Therapeutics and Precision Medicine; poster board #: 24)

(Abstract #: 692) Treating spinal cord metastases with tumor treating fields. O. Yesharim. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT March 31. (Session: Bioinformatics and Systems Biology; Convergence Science for Therapeutics and Precision Medicine; poster board #:25)

(Abstract #: 689) Heating of head tissues during TTFields therapy: a computational study. N. Gentilal. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT March 31. (Session: Bioinformatics and Systems Biology; Convergence Science for Therapeutics and Precision Medicine; poster board #: 22)

(Abstract #: 4430) Simulating delivery of TTFields to the infratentorium in patients with brainstem gliomas. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT March 31. (Session: Molecular and Cellular Biology Genetics; Targeting the Cell Cycle: Development of Preclinical Models and Therapeutic Targets; poster board #: 24)

(Abstract #: 4430) Numerical simulation of tumor treating fields effects on cell structures: Mechanism and signaling pathway candidates. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Tumor Biology; Radiation Tissue Tolerance, Immunity, and in Vivo Effects of Radiation; poster board #: 2)

(Abstract #: 3724) Molecular mechanisms of TTField action determined by measurements and modelling of electro-conductive properties of microtubules. A. Kalra. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Tumor Biology; Radiation Tissue Tolerance, Immunity, and in Vivo Effects of Radiation; poster board #: 1)

(Abstract #:4871) Comparative analysis of tumor treating fields using conventional versus alternative array placement for posterior fossa Glioblastoma. E. Lok. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 3. (Session: Clinical Research; Advances in Radiation Therapy Surgical Oncology; poster board #: 15)

(Abstract #: 252) Tumor treating fields (TTFields) affect blood brain barrier (BBB) integrity in vitro and in vivo. A. Kessler. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT March 31. (Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Brain Cancers and Neuroblastoma; poster board #: 15)

(Abstract #: 250) Tumor treating fields increases membrane permeability in glioblastoma cells. E. Chang. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT March 31. (Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Brain Cancers and Neuroblastoma; poster board #: 13)

(Abstract #: 239) Aurora kinase inhibition to enhance Tumor Treating Fields efficacy in glioblastoma treatment. P. Bartmann. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT March 31. (Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Brain Cancers and Neuroblastoma; poster board #: 2)

(Abstract #: 307) The combined treatment of 150 kHz Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) and cisplatin or pemetrexed inhibit mesothelioma cells in vitro. M. Munster. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT March 31. (Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Brain Cancers and Neuroblastoma; poster board #28)

(Abstract #: 306) The efficacy of the combined treatment of 150 KHz tumor treating fields (TTFields) and Sorafenib in hepatocellular carcinoma in vitro and in vivo. T. Voloshin. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT March 31. (Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Brain Cancers and Neuroblastoma; poster board #27)

(Abstract #: 303) The efficacy of the combined treatment of 150 kHz Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) and FOLFOX in gastric cancer in vitro. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT March 31. (Session: Combination Approaches to Novel Therapies; poster board #: 24)

(Abstract #: 1258) Pooled-analysis of response markers in cancer cell lines treated with tumor treating fields. G. Shahaf. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 1. (Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Credentialing of Molecular Targets; poster board #: 19)

(Abstract #: 2168) Testing the electrical properties of different cell lines using 3DEP reader and compare to TTFields response. M. Giladi. 1 to 5 p.m. April 1. (Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Credentialing of Molecular Targets; poster board #: 19)

(Abstract #: 2191) Reduced clonogenic potential of patient-derived lung adenocarcinoma brain metastasis cells after in vitro application of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). S. Michelhaugh. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT April 1. (Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Credentialing of Molecular Targets; poster board #: 13)

(Abstract #: 2192) Concurrent Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) and dexamethasone decrease proliferation and clonogenicity of patient-derived glioblastoma cells in vitro. S. Michelhaugh. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT April 1. (Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Credentialing of Molecular Targets; poster board #: 14)

(Abstract #: 2094) Prostaglandin E receptor 3 mediates resistance to tumor treating fields in glioblastoma cells. D. Chen. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT April 1. (Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Drug Resistance 3; poster board #: 1)

(Abstract #: 3280) TTFields induces immunogenic cell death and STING pathway activation through cytoplasmic double-stranded DNA in glioblastoma cells. D. Chen. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Immunology; Novel Immunomodulatory Agents 1; poster board #: 30)

(Abstract #: 3493) Tumor treating fields (TTFields) significantly alters how tumor cells repair double stranded breaks using homeologous Alu sequences. M. Morales. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: DNA Damage and Repair 3; Molecular and Cellular Biology Genetics; poster board #: 4)

(Abstract #: 3939) Exploiting tumor treating fields induced downregulation of BRCA1 pathway for novel combination therapies. N. Karanam. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Preclinical Radiotherapeutics; poster board #: 20)

(Abstract #: 3954) Evaluating the compatibility of tumor treating electric fields with key anti-tumoral immune functions. G. Diamant. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Clinical Research; Immunomodulation by Chemotherapy and Targeted Agents; poster board #: 10)

(Abstract #: 3961) Alternating electric fields (TTFields) induce immunogenic cell death resulting in enhanced antitumor efficacy when combined with anti-PD-1 therapy. T. Voloshin. (Session: Clinical Research; Immunomodulation by Chemotherapy and Targeted Agents; poster board #: 17)

(Abstract #: 4031) The dielectric properties of brain tumor tissue. M. Proescholdt. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Clinical Research; Tumor Markers to Assess the Biology and Clinical Course of Cancer 2; poster board #: 24)

(Abstract #: 4419) Cell cycle analysis during TTF to exploit novel targets for increasing treatment efficacy. P. Slangen. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Molecular and Cellular Biology Genetics; Targeting the Cell Cycle: Development of Preclinical Models and Therapeutic Targets; poster board #: 13)

(Abstract #: 3942) Animal studies evaluating the safety of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in the torso. S. Davidi. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics; Preclinical Radiotherapeutics; poster board #: 23)

(Abstract #: 5271) Molecular imaging of pyruvate kinase M2 (PKM2) with [18F]DASA-23 detects temozolomide- and tumor treating fields (TTFields)-induced changes in glycolysis in glioblastoma. C. Patel. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 3. (Session: Molecular and Cellular Biology Genetics; Tracking Metabolic Profiles and Subtype-specific Metabolic Interventions; poster board #: 14)

(Abstract #: 5156) In vitro application of tumor-treating fields to suppress tunneling nanotubes in mesothelioma. A. Sarkari. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 3. (Session: Molecular and Cellular Biology Genetics; Cellular and Stromal Interactions of Tumor Cells; poster board #: 8)

(Abstract #: CT008) Tumor Treating Fields combined with radiotherapy and temozolomide for newly diagnosed glioblastoma: Final results from a pilot study. A. Hormigo. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 1. (Session: Phase I Clinical Trials: Part 1; poster board #: 3)

(Abstract #: CT062) A Phase I study of the safety and immunogenicity of personalized mutation-derived tumor vaccine and treatment fields in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. A. Hormigo. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 1. (Session: Phase I Clinical Trials: Part 2; poster board #: 19)

(Abstract #: 1413) Using conventional imaging to predict water content and electrical properties at 200 kHz in brain and GBM tumor tissues: a feasibility study in three TTFields patients. C. Wenger. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 1. (Session: Deep Learning; Clinical Research; poster board #: 22)

(Abstract #: CT172) Phase III METIS study: Tumor Treating Fields (150 kHz) and radiosurgery for supra- and/or infratentorial brain metastases (1-10) from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). M. Mehta. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Phase I-III Trials in Progress: Part 2; poster board #: 16)

(Abstract #: CT175) HEPANOVA Phase 2 study design for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma: tumor treating fields concomitant with sorafenib. A. Grosu. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Phase I-III Trials in Progress: Part 2; poster board #: 19)

(Abstract #: CT174) Phase III INNOVATE study of tumor treating fields (200 kHz) concomitant with weekly paclitaxel for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (ENGOT-ov50/BGOG study groups). I. Vergote. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Phase I-III Trials in Progress: Part 2; poster board #: 18)

(Abstract #: CT173) Tumor Treating Fields (150 kHz) concurrent with standard of care treatment for stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following platinum failure: The Phase III LUNAR study. U. Weinberg. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Phase I-III Trials in Progress: Part 2; poster board #: 17)

(Abstract #: CT176) Phase III PANOVA study of tumor treating fields (150 kHz) in combination with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine for front-line treatment of locally-advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma (LAPC). U. Weinberg. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Phase I-III Trials in Progress: Part 2; poster board #: 20)

(Abstract #: CT202) Safety of Tumor Treating Fields delivery to the torso: Pooled analysis from TTFields clinical trials. G. Ceresoli. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Phase II-III Clinical Trials: Part 2; poster board #: 16)

(Abstract #: CT204) Increasing Tumor Treating Fields dose at the tumor bed improves survival: Setting a framework for TTFields dosimetry based on analysis of the EF-14 Phase III trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma. M. Ballo. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Phase II-III Clinical Trials: Part 2; poster board #: 18)

(Abstract #: CT201) Final results of Phase II STELLAR trial: TTFields with chemotherapy in unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma. G. Ceresoli. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Phase II-III Clinical Trials: Part 2; poster board #: 15)

(Abstract #: CT203) Randomized Phase II trial of Tumor Treating Fields plus radiation therapy plus temozolamide compared to radiation therapy plus temozolomide in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. R. Grossman. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Phase II-III Clinical Trials: Part 2; poster board #: 17)

(Abstract #: CT205) Tumor Treating Fields alters progression patterns in glioblastoma: An imaging analysis of the EF-14 Phase III trial. S. Jeyapalan. 1 to 5 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Phase II-III Clinical Trials: Part 2; poster board #: 19)

(Abstract #: LB-155) Adherence to tumor treating fields (TTFields) in high-grade glioma patients a single center experience. C. Hagemann. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Science and Health Policy 2/Regulatory Science and Policy; poster board #: 13)

(Abstract #: LB-160) Glioblastoma and mesothelioma: Do estimates of health state utilities compare in rare cancers treatable with tumor treating fields? C. Proescholdt. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Science and Health Policy 2/Regulatory Science and Policy; poster board #:18)

(Abstract #: LB-162) Treating elderly glioblastoma patients 65 years with TTFields a cost-effectiveness perspective. G. Guzauskas. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Science and Health Policy 2/Regulatory Science and Policy; poster board #: 20)

(Abstract #: LB-163 Comparing clinical value scores (NCCN, ASCO and ESMO) for TTFields treatment in glioblastoma. J. Kelly. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Science and Health Policy 2/Regulatory Science and Policy; poster board #: 21)

(Abstract #: LB-161): Application of the ASCO and ESMO frameworks to TTFields treatment of mesothelioma. J. Kelly. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT April 2. (Session: Science and Health Policy 2/Regulatory Science and Policy; poster board #: 18)

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in mesothelioma, brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory submission and approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

