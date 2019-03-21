

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices hit a three-week high on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and indicated it no longer expects to raise rates this year, keeping in view a slowdown in growth from the solid rate seen in the fourth quarter of 2018.



The Fed cut its economic growth forecast for 2019 and also revised down expectations for headline inflation, adding to concerns on global economic slowdown.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,314.76 per ounce, after touching its highest level since February 28 at $1,319.02 earlier in the session.



U.S. gold futures jumped as much as 1 percent to $1,314.65 an ounce as the Fed came across as more dovish that what was expected.



The dollar hovered near a two-week low and U.S. Treasuries rallied, helping increase the appeal of non-interest bearing bullion.



The yellow metal is also getting a boost from a variety of other factors, including Brexit-related uncertainty and lingering U.S.-China trade tensions.



At an EU summit in Brussels today, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will try to persuade the other 27 countries to delay the U.K's exit beyond 29 March.



U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that Washington might leave tariffs on Chinese goods for a 'substantial period' to ensure Beijing's compliance with any trade deal.



