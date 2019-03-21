sprite-preloader
Sasol Offers Support to Cyclone Idai Victims

MAPUTO, Mozambique, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sasol committed to donate US$250,000, approximately 15 million meticais, for the relief and support of communities that have been severely affected by tropical Cyclone Idai in Beira and Dondo in Sofala province, as well as other impacted areas in Inhambane province, Mozambique.

"Our solidarity is with the people of Mozambique, particularly those communities whose lives need to be rebuilt after this devastating natural disaster," said Ovidio Rodolfo, Sasol Country Director for Mozambique.

Sasol is working with Red Cross Mozambique and Instituto Nacional de Calamidades (INGC) to assist in providing relief to affected communities.

"We hope our contribution and the efforts of our partners will bring some relief to families affected by this terrible event," added Rodolfo.

Sasol is a committed long-term partner to Mozambique and its people, as it seeks to create value through the ongoing production of natural gas and further exploration of hydrocarbons.

Issued by:
Alex Anderson, Head of Group Media Relations
Direct telephone: +27(0)10-344-6509; Mobile: +27(0)71-600-9605;
alex.anderson@sasol.com

Matebello Motloung, Senior Specialist: Media Relations
Direct telephone: +27(0)11-344-9256, Mobile: +27(0)82-773-9457
matebello.motloung@sasol.com


