

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $242.0 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $362.8 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Conagra Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $250.5 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.2% to $2.71 billion from $1.99 billion last year.



Conagra Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $250.5 Mln. vs. $244.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q3): $2.71 Bln vs. $1.99 Bln last year.



