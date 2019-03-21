VisualDx's Web-based Clinical Decision Support System Acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan as Best in Class

VisualDx's image database leverages the power of visualisation to help physicians worldwide easily differentiate between lesions and morphologies

LONDON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global market for clinical decision support systems (CDSS), Frost & Sullivan recognises New York-based VisualDx with the 2019 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its industry-leading, web-based visualisation platform. The solution enables clinicians to compare their patients' symptoms visually to improve diagnostic accuracy and make improved clinical decisions for enhanced outcomes and patient safety. As a first mover, VisualDx's platform can potentially disrupt the market by bridging the dermatology knowledge gap among non-dermatologists and reducing diagnostic errors across medicine.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/839057/VisualDx_Award.jpg

"VisualDx has the largest skin lesion image database in the world, with a library of more than 41,000 medical images and photos, which allows healthcare professionals to find images similar to their patient's skin lesions for creating a unique differential diagnosis," said Dr. Suresh Kuppuswamy, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "The platform's diagnosis search function assures clinical results tailored to the patient's region for easier endemic disease detection. In addition to the information provided by traditional CDSS, VisualDx offers a concise point-of-care text synopsis, such as clinical pearls and treatment options, for enhanced diagnostic accuracy and recommendations for the next treatment steps."

VisualDx empowers patients to participate in the diagnostic decision process, to trust the diagnosis, and to follow the recommended treatment. The database includes handouts with information regarding expected side effects, symptoms, and treatment alternatives for common diseases, a useful feature for both dermatologists and non-dermatologists because it strengthens doctor-patient relationships. Furthermore, VisualDx developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled add-on feature, DermExpert, which employs deep learning to analyse the scan of the lesion or rash and identify the morphology. The clinician can then confirm the classification and stream it into the guided work-up process for an accurate differential diagnosis with recommended actions.

VisualDx created the Aysa app to answer patients' queries regarding skin lesions when medical help is momentarily unavailable or inaccessible. Similar to DermExpert, Aysa uses AI and machine learning for image recognition. Patients take a picture of the skin rash or lesion, and Aysa guides them through a patient-centric work-up procedure that provides them with information and images to aid their decision to seek emergency help or to use over-the-counter medications.

"More than 2,300 hospitals across the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Zimbabwe, and China utilise VisualDx's CDSS. The company recently expanded its clinical focus to cover internal disease diagnoses for abdominal pain and headaches, as well as conditions requiring medical scans," noted Dr. Kuppuswamy. "VisualDx's future target markets include dermatology, pediatrics, family medicine, emergency medicine, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, and surgical specialties. As the healthcare landscape shifts to value-driven care, VisualDx will leverage its first-mover advantage and strong brand recognition to capture a bigger share of the market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. This award recognises the solution's quality and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About VisualDx

VisualDx is an award-winning diagnostic clinical decision support system that has become the standard medical professional resource at more than 50% of U.S. medical schools and more than 2,300 hospitals and clinics worldwide. VisualDx combines problem-oriented clinical search with the world's best curated medical image library, plus medical knowledge from experts and sophisticated machine learning algorithms to help with differential diagnosis, variation, treatment, and patient communication. Our mission is to improve healthcare decision making and reduce diagnostic errors. http://www.visualdx.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 210.477.8418

E: bianca.torres@frost.com