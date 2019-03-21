Expanded leadership team to support growth initiatives as retailers increasingly embrace software to increase shopper lifetime value

Monetate, the worldwide leader in personalization, today announced the appointment of Chief Revenue Officer Richard Rivera to support the company's next phase of growth.

While 63% of global CMOs expect marketing budgets to increase in 2019, marketers are under intense pressure to prove business value. As CMOs push to get more ROI out of their marketing technology stack, major brands are turning to Monetate to improve the customer experience (CX), ecommerce, omnichannel personalization, segmentation and targeting, testing and optimization. In response, Monetate is strengthening its leadership bench and Rivera will fortify expansion efforts as the company supports a growing number of retail and other digital experience brands globally across 10 countries.

Richard Rivera, CRO, Monetate- Rivera brings more than 20 years of business development and customer-centric experience to Monetate with an impressive track record of scaling hyper-growth technology companies. He's held prior leadership positions with Dialpad, Medallia, Fuze, BMC Software and BladeLogic, is the founder of GENNOW Sales Consulting, and author of several books and programs on sales and consulting leadership. Rivera's entrepreneurism and expertise will bolster the enterprise, mid-market, customer and partnership branches to advance Monetate's growth trajectory.

"Richard brings a fresh perspective to Monetate and his strength in growing billion-dollar technology companies and start-ups helps position our company for long-term success," saidStephen Collins, CEO, Monetate. "Our priority is to help brands grow more of their own best customers and to increase overall shopper lifetime value. Richard will be an integral part of continuing and expanding on this mission."

This momentum comes on the heels of Monetate's recent appointment of Chief Operating Officer Brandon Atkinson. To learn more about how its technology can help brands increase revenue by improving personalization, visit www.monetate.com.

About Monetate

Monetate, the global leader in Personalization software for consumer-facing brands, enables marketers to create experiences with improved relevance for every customer, increasing their engagement and boosting business outcomes. Powered by artificial intelligence, the Monetate Intelligent Personalization Engine makes it easy to test and optimize, segment and target, recommend products and even create true 1-to-1 omnichannel experiences. The company was recognized as an industry leader by two leading analyst firms in June 2018 and August 2018. Founded in 2008, with offices in the U.S. and Europe, Monetate is used by leading brands around the world and influences billions of dollars in revenue every year for QVC, Newegg, Timberland, Carnival, The North Face, and hundreds of other market leaders. Learn more at www.monetate.com

