

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) said it has updated its fiscal year 2019 outlook, including reaffirming its guidance for adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations.



The company's integration of the Pinnacle business, which was acquired in October 2018, remains on track. The company realized about $12 million of cost synergies in the quarter and continues to expect to exceed its previously-announced $215 million cost synergy target.



As of today, the company has reduced debt by $685 million since the end of the second quarter.



The company will host an Investor Day on April 10, 2019 in Chicago where it will share more information on the value creating opportunities ahead, including an update on its robust innovation slate, Pinnacle cost synergy opportunities, and the Company's long-term financial algorithm.



With approximately two months left in fiscal 2019, and the sale of the Wesson oil business now complete, the Company updated its fiscal 2019 outlook. Prior guidance included Wesson for the full fiscal year. The updated organic net sales growth guidance removes Wesson for the entire fiscal year. All other metrics include Wesson's actual results only for the time period the business was owned and now exclude expected results for the remainder of the fiscal year.



The company still expects total adjusted earnings per share from continuing operation to be in the range of $2.03 to $2.08 for 2019. It now expects organic net sales growth, excluding Trenton impact, to be about 1%, compared to the prior estimation of 1.0% to 2.0% growth. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.05 per share for 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Pinnacle's net sales are expected to be in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion, compared to the prior year estimation of $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion.



