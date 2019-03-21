A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latestlocation analytics engagementfor a leading big-box retailer based out of the Netherlands. During the course of this engagement we helped the client to build a detailed location analytics roadmap aimed at improving sales. This not only helped them to effectively address their key challenges but also helped them to gain an additional revenue of over 20%.

The rapid technological developments have given rise to noticeable transformations that have dramatically changed the retail industry. Also, the rising competitive pressures from the online retail segment have forced retailers to leverage analytics and focus on improving the business outcome. Due to this leading brick-and-mortar stores have started focusing on omnichannel marketing approaches and are leveraging location analytics to orchestrate with the highly targeted analytical approaches used by online retailers.

The Business ProblemThe client is a leading retail chain with over 150 stores located across the globe. The client offers a wide range of products including hardware, home décor, and DIY kits. The client recently ventured into the small-store format and focused on offering a limited selection of SKU's in a more accessible and convenient way. Their intention was to target the sub-urban customer groups by providing a convenient channel for purchasing items. Owing to a disappointing result, the client approached Quantzig to leverage its location analytics expertise and integrate location data in its existing system.

"The obstacles associated with the implementation of location analytics is one of the major reasons that is hindering its extensive adoption in the retail sector," says a location analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedThe location analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a holistic three-step approach to help the client address their key challenges.The initial phase of this location analytics engagement focused on analyzing customer data. By doing so we were able to offer comprehensive insights into the product's location, its performance, and related customer behaviors.

Quantzig's location analytics solutions helped the client to

Gain an additional revenue of 25% from the DIY category

Improve conversion rates and footfall

Quantzig's location analytics solutions offered predictive insights on

Mapping customer behaviors and demographics

Developing in-store heat maps to track customer footfall

