Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - 29 March 2019 Redemption Facility

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Redemption of Ordinary Shares

21 March 2019

The Directors of the Company announce that they have approved the operation of the redemption opportunity as at 29 March 2019, as described in the Circulars dated 30 November 2010 and 22 February 2013 and subsequent announcement dated 17 December 2014.

The Company notes that a total of 3,756,841 ordinary shares were validly lodged for redemption, representing 8.15% of the Company's 46,077,772 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Under the terms of the redemption facility, total redemptions at each redemption point are limited to 5% of the issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) at that time. Accordingly, redemption requests have been scaled back so that only 5.0% (2,303,888 shares) of the Company's shares have been accepted for redemption.

Under the redemption facility, the Company may seek to satisfy all or any of the valid redemption requests that have been accepted for redemption by matching such requests with demand for the Company's shares from investors through the market at the relevant investment prices (basic and excess).

A further announcement regarding the operation of the the redemption opportunity, as at 29 March 2019, is expected to be made on or about 29 March 2019.

Further details of the redemption facility process can be found in the circulars dated 30 November 2010 and 22 February 2013, copies of which can be found on the Company's website (www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com).

Enquiries:

Corporate Broker



Robert Peel

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

Email: Robert.peel@cantor.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7894 7719