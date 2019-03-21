Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Hugh van Cutsem 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Miton Global Opportunities plc b) LEI

21380075RRMI7D4NQS20 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

Ordinary 1p shares





GB0034365949 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares through an ISA after selling shares in the Company from an execution only account. c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 267.55 pence per share 3,760 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price





3,760 ordinary 1p shares





267.55 pence per share e) Date of the transaction

20 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Kerstin Rucht, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Miton Global Opportunities plc