Crown Bioscience to Present Latest Advancements in Preclinical and Translational Platforms at AACR Annual Meeting 2019

15 posters present data from novel models to evaluate new cancer therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announces the presentation of 15 scientific posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, GA from March 29 to April 3.

The scientific posters highlight the latest advancements in CrownBio's integrated oncology and immuno-oncology platforms built on the world's largest and unique experimental model libraries, including patient-derived xenografts (PDXs), innovative humanized mouse models, GEMM, syngeneic mouse tumor homografts, PDX derived organoids (PDXO), and uniquely developed analytic methods.

Featured posters will present data from novel models that enable detailed evaluation of new cancer therapeutics, including targeted cancer immunotherapies and combination therapies with immune modulators.

"Our cutting-edge, proprietary platforms can enable rapid translation of a lead compound into a successful clinical candidate," said CrownBio's CSO, Dr. Henry Li. "The data presented at the conference will further demonstrate the validation of these platforms in oncology, particularly immuno-oncology research, which can greatly benefit our global pharmaceutical partners to advance their cancer drug discovery programs."

Featured posters include:

Abstract 1503: Effect of immune cell depletion on the responses to anti-PD-1 treatment in syngeneic models (Monday Apr 1, 2019 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM) Various immune cell subpopulations were depleted in syngeneic tumor models to evaluate their contribution in anti-PD-1 mediated response.

Abstract 2375: Developing double knock-in models of human immune checkpoint targets (dKI HuGEMM) for efficacy assessment of combinatorial therapeutic antibodies (Monday Apr 1, 2019 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM) Scientists generated human PD-1/PD-L1 and PD-1/CTLA-4 double knock-in models using CRISPR-Cas9 for the evaluation of combination therapies with human-specific immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Abstract 4976: Ex vivo functional characterization and in vivo efficacy validation of human CD40 agonistic antibodies in the human CD40 knock-in model (CD40 HuGEMM) (Wednesday Apr 3, 2019 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM) A human CD40 knock-in model enables the assessment of dual functions of CD40.

The 15 poster abstracts and poster locations can be reviewed at: https://www.crownbio.com/aacr19-posters . All will be available for download from the CrownBio website after the AACR meeting. In addition, CrownBio experts will be at booth #2609 to discuss the various scientific translational platforms as well as current and future studies.

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

Crown Bioscience is a global drug discovery and development service company providing translational platforms to advance oncology and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.