ECG Device Manufacturer Partnerships Grow as FDA Cleared GEMS Mobile Smartphone ECG App Expands Device Access to Consumer and Telemedicine Cardiac Monitoring Solutions

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2019) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of consumer heart monitoring and electrocardiogram ("ECG") acquisition and management software solutions, confirms the start of an OEM co-marketing agreement for the HeartCheck Palm handheld ECG device, the Company's newest GEMS Mobile ECG app ("GEMSTM Mobile") enabled ECG device. The HeartCheck Palm will be the Company's third US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") cleared HeartCheck branded handheld ECG device for over-the-counter ("OTC") sales.

The HeartCheckTM Palm has a colour display and can record and save medical grade ECGs of 10 to 30 seconds in duration which are controlled through GEMSTM Mobile. Saved ECGs can be reviewed on the device and then transferred to a Smartphone. The ECG trace colour will change from red, to yellow, to green, to confirm the ECG recording quality. Recording time starts once the ECG waveform is green.

GEMSTM Mobile is a slimmed down version of the Company's hospital-based Global ECG Management System (GEMSTM) software and holds a unique market position as the only FDA cleared ECG management Smartphone app that supports multiple manufacturers' ECG monitoring devices.

GEMS Mobile provides HeartCheck ECG device users the ability to generate free, medical-grade ECG PDFs in near-real-time. GEMS Mobile users also have access to CardioComm's SMART Monitoring ECG reading service through which they can request a professional review of their ECG to confirm the presence or absence of arrhythmias.

CardioComm will continue to develop ECG device manufacturer partnerships to expand the medical usability of these third party devices and to bring cost effective, innovative and credible cardiac monitoring solutions to the remote patient monitoring, consumer and clinical trials markets. CardioComm acknowledges the cooperation of Contec Medical Systems and BORSAM Biomedical Instruments as the original device manufacturers of the HeartCheck Palm and HeartCheck CardiBeat respectively.

GEMS Mobile is now available on the App Store and Google Play. The Company is pleased to announce that it has already received expressions of interest in the new devices from several prospective customers.

To learn about pre-orders for the HeartCheck device with free ECG reviewing packages included and for further updates regarding GEMSTM Mobile ECG device partnerships please see the Company's websites at www.theheartcheck.com and www.cardiocommsolutions.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

