EY announces the launch of a global data science challenge to identify and develop top talent in analytics and artificial intelligence

- EY NextWave Data Science Challenge invites students to find innovative ways to address issues related to mobility and smart cities

- Hundreds of universities across 16 countries and regions to participate

LONDON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increased demand for global talent in data analytics and artificial intelligence, EY announces the launch of a global data science competition to help identify and develop the brightest minds in data science from top universities.

The EY NextWave Data Science Challenge is designed to test the skills of data science students who will use data from Skyhook, one of the pioneers in location technology and intelligence, to solve issues related to the future of mobility and smart cities.

Students at universities in 16 countries and regions have been invited to compete, with registration now open for the online challenge. Participating countries are Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China (mainland), France, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland, Malta, Nigeria, Poland, Spain, Singapore, South Africa, the UK and the US).

Beatriz Sanz Saiz, EY Global Data Analytics Leader, Advisory, says:

"The new generation of people entering the workplace is passionate about using their talents to help change the world for the better. We are equally passionate about showing students how they can have a career that marries technology with purpose, and where one can have a positive impact on businesses, governments, communities and people. We are looking for the most innovative and creative aspiring data scientists who will join the EY NextWave Data Science Challenge and engage with us in the mission to infuse data analytics into every business conversation to drive real-world benefits for people."

John Distefano, EY Global Talent and Learning Leader, Advisory, says:

"Helping businesses in their transformation journeys in the digital age means we need to give innovative people the opportunities to apply their vision in using technology to help us discover what's possible. As the EY NextWave Data Science Challenge unfolds and we see the ways in which participants approach problem-solving, we look forward to discovering how these data science devotees, who are just beginning their careers, will bring new thinking to solving complex problems."

EY teams will share details on the data set and assignment with registered students this month, and students will be able to submit their answers between April 1 and May 10.

Country winners will be awarded a monetary prize and a paid internship with an EY member firm1. Three top winners from among all the participants will receive a badge in data science from the EY Badges program, which publicly recognizes EY professionals who learn new skills in emerging technologies. The country winners will also be invited to EY in New York to visit an EY wavespace global growth and innovation center and to deliver presentations to members of EY leadership, who will name a global winner.

To learn more, visit ey.com/datasciencechallenge

1 The country winners will have the opportunity for a paid internship with EY. Conditions may vary in each country/region.

