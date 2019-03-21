Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2019) - DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions (CSE: DIGI), doing business as DigiMax Global Solutions, is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Toronto-based DigiMax, with its own consulting and technology services, provides a global financial solution for its customers, advising companies issuing Security Token Offerings (STO's) on a 100% Regulatory Compliant basis, in any country around the world. Security tokens are expected to become one of the hottest trends in cryptocurrencies in the next few years.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Digimax" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_iyiy4geh/New-Listing-DigiCrypts-Blockchain-Solutions-CSEDIGI-dba-DigiMax-Global-Solutions

DigiMax was formed by five partners, three which bring experience in the cryptocurrency and security token industry, and two which have more than forty years of combined experience raising capital through public companies and the issuing of common shares. This partnership brings together all of the benefits and expediency of raising capital though security tokens, with a team that has decades of experience raising capital in conventional securities markets.

Following the new listing, the company appointed Dennis O'Neil as Chief Investment Officer of DigiMax.

Chris Carl, President and CEO, stated: "Dennis is a thought leader in the digital security industry due to his unique and successful history in both conventional securities markets, and in the burgeoning regulatory-compliant digital securities marketplace. Even more important though, is the global leadership that Dennis can provide both DigiMax and our clients, in understanding the importance of maintaining regulatory compliance in every jurisdiction in which we operate around the world, and in opening his broad array of contacts for DigiMax and its clients. We are excited to have Dennis as an integral part of our team."

Dennis O'Neill, CIO, added: "It is a pleasure to join the energetic and highly competent team at DigiMax who are in the midst of creating exactly the globally-focused, centralized consulting and funding organization that this new digital-security world needs. There is a difficult but necessary transition taking place away from the "wild-west" days of ICO's and into a much more mature, and highly valuable digital-security based form of securities that is more beneficial to both investors and issuers alike. DigiMax is one of the world leaders in this new space, and I am excited to be in a place to make this growth accelerate even faster."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.digimax.global, contact Chris Carl, President and CEO, at 416-312-9698 or email ccarl@digimax.global.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43571