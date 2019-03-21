New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2019) - Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) today announces it is featured in a CannabisNewsAudio Press Release (APR), titled "Hemp Boom Leads to Cultivation Supply Shortages," published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.

This young hemp cultivation supplies industry is not dominated by established corporate giants, which leaves plenty of space for relative newcomers such as Sugarmade Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD), via its pending acquisitions.

Recently, Sugarmade announced its intention to acquire Sky Unlimited LLC, which is a major supplier to large commercial agricultural cultivation operations. The acquisition is anticipated to generate new revenue streams from not only large hemp growers but also from more traditional hydroponic oriented cultivators.

About Sugarmade, Inc.

Sugarmade, Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. Sugarmade's brands include ZenHydro.com, CarryOutSupplies.com, and BudLife Cannabis Storage Solutions. For more information on the company's products, please visit www.Sugarmade.com.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

