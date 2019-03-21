Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Nordic Entertainment Group AB, company registration number 559124-6847, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Nordic Entertainment Group AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to March 28, 2019. Nordic Entertainment Group AB's share capital consists of 545,662 A-shares and 66,796,582 B-shares as per today's date. Short Name: NENT A --------------------------------------------------------------- Number of A- shares to be listed: 545,662 --------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0012324226 --------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 171334 --------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400,000 EUR --------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared --------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap --------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 --------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO --------------------------------------------------------------- Short Name: NENT B --------------------------------------------------------------- Number of B- shares to be listed: 66,796,582 --------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0012116390 --------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 171335 --------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 8,000,000 EUR --------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared --------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large Cap --------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table/230 --------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO --------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5500 Media ----------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.