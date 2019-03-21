MUFG Investor Services, the global asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, today announced its implementation of Anaplan for the use of carried interest modeling for its alternative investment clients with improved real-time planning and decision-making processes.

With the waterfall allocation methodology, MUFG Investor Services helps its clients move away from traditional, excel-based models to more modern processes that provide increased controls, accuracy and efficiency around inputting data, detailed calculation support for carried interest calculations, and the ability to create carried interest forecasting scenarios. The new tool enables MUFG to scale and centralize the process significantly, in addition to reducing the inconsistency of data sets and the level of risk in the processes.

"We are seeing a greater demand by limited partners for increased transparency into the performance fee process and there is an urgent need for smarter and more accurate technologies. The technology will replace existing risk prone, manually controlled processes and enable clients to tailor and run their own modelling scenarios, with minimal outside assistance."

"Carried interest calculations are inherently complex, and modelling these calculations in Excel magnifies the control risk significantly. We are seeing a greater demand by General Partners to fully automate these calculations to mitigate that risk. Additionally, we are seeing a greater demand from limited partners for more increased transparency in the carried interest calculation process. This use of Anaplan meets both of these demands. Anaplan allows us to fully automate the calculations, eliminating the risks of Excel processing, and Anaplan's custom dashboards allow us to provide full transparency into those calculations", said Mike Dickey, Executive Director of Product Development at MUFG Investor Services.

MUFG Investor Services chose Anaplan due to its easy-to-use configurable front-end capabilities and the ability to integrate the solution with MUFG Investor Services' sophisticated platforms, without the need for complicated technical support. Consequently, the platform provides a strong audit and control environment, which clients can access directly to interrogate and review. The flexibility of the platform will allow MUFG Investor services to meet its clients' specific needs and enable MUFG to offer self serving model forecasting scenarios for our clients.

"Data transparency, monitoring and reporting are challenging issues in the alternative investment industry. Anaplan platform for Connected Planning provides flexible multi-dimensional modelling, delivering calculations at high speed for real-time insights and reporting that drive operational efficiencies. MUFG is able to greatly benefit from this capability and we look forward to the ongoing partnership," said Henri Wajsblat, Head of Financial Services Solutions, Anaplan.

MUFG Investor Services has implemented Anaplan across Europe and North America, with the technology having been applied to key client funds launched in 2018 and integrated into the organisation's private equity functions. Carried interest models for all client funds, as well as other fee calculations, will be integrated into the programme in 2019. MUFG Investor Services has established a Center of Excellence with dedicated resources in North America and Europe to handle and support future model roll-outs and enhancements.

Note to Editors

About MUFG Investor Services:

MUFG Investor Services provides asset servicing solutions to clients globally. Leveraging the financial and intellectual capital of MUFG one of the largest banks in the world with $2.7 trillion in assets we provide clients access to a range of leading solutions from fund administration, middle-office outsourcing, custody, foreign exchange, fund of hedge fund financing, trustee services and depository to securities lending and other banking services. MUFG has 90 years of custody experience, 350 years of banking history and has run a global securities lending program for 20 years. MUFG currently provides administration services for over 1,600 funds across all investment strategies, asset types and fund structures. It has over $500bn in assets under administration. Visit: www.mufg-investorservices.com.

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

(Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.) is one of the world's leading financial groups, with total assets of approximately $2.7 trillion as of March 31, 2017. Headquartered in Tokyo and with approximately 350 years of history, MUFG is a global network with more than 2,200 offices in nearly 50 countries. The Group has more than 140,000 employees and about 300 entities, offering services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group's operating companies include MUFG Bank Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Japan's leading trust bank), and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., one of Japan's largest securities firms. Through close partnerships among our operating companies, the Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group," flexibly responding to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York (MTU) stock exchanges. Visit www.mufg.jp/english/index.html.

About Anaplan

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary HyperblockTM technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,100 customers worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005428/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Prosek Partners

Adel Raslan

+44 (0) 20 878 8574

araslan@prosek.com