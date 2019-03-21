Taskize Achieves 200th Signed Client

Taskize, a leading Fintech, helps financial institutions quickly and efficiently resolve post-trade issues and queries between counterparties.

LONDON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taskize announces that it has signed over 200 companies onto its inter-firm issue management platform for the global financial services industry. Users in 50 countries include major buy-side and sell-side firms and market infrastructures across the Americas, Europe, Russia, and the Middle East.

Euroclear and DTCC Exception Manager clients can access the SaaS platform free of charge, and sponsored deployment means that your broker, custodian or outsourcer may be able to provide Taskize to you at no charge.

For brokers, financial service-providers and outsourcers, Taskize is the client-servicing solution that seamlessly connects counterparties with minimal fuss.

For buy-sides and service-consumers Taskize offers the prospect of one place to manage outbound enquiries and an end the tyranny of email in operations.

A growing partner ecosystem includes the Symphony chat service, and Duco's cloud reconciliation service.

John O'Hara, CEO and co-founder of Taskize said, "With Taskize, financial institutions can both access and provide back-office support services cheaply and quickly while increasing control and quality. But our clients are most excited by a shared vision to 'Make Work Flow' across the industry more easily than they imagined."

Philip Slavin, COO and co-founder added, "Our institutional clients demand both innovation and predictability. I'm pleased to say that as we've grown, we've maintained 99.99% uptime and passed demanding operational and security audits."

Taskize is open to financial institutions and related utilities, it is easy to deploy and has been designed to work with existing processes and systems.

About Taskize



Taskize helps the financial operations industry make work flow by enabling clients, colleagues and counter-parties to collaboratively address queries and straight-through-processing exceptions efficiently, intelligently and securely. Taskize's unique smart directory and intelligent technology enable individuals to find and connect with the right people in the right roles to resolve issues and queries in a timely and compliant manner. It enhances middle-and back-office control, efficiency and risk management, improving client and user satisfaction. Founded in 2012 by the creator of open standard messaging infrastructure for capital markets, Taskize is privately owned and backed by Euroclear, a leading provider of post-trade services to the capital markets. For more information, visit www.taskize.com or follow @Taskize on LinkedIn, or call us on +44-203-874-7224.