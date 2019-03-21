EcoEnergy Insights Recognized for Growth, Innovation and Leadership: Wins Prestigious Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award

LONDON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoEnergy Insights, a leading provider of analytics-driven energy management and business outcome services, has been awarded this year's Frost Radar best practices award for Growth, Innovation and Leadership in the global building energy management system (BEMS) segment. Frost & Sullivan recognized EcoEnergy Insights for growing their leadership position by creating new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of their customer base. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

"Achieving growth, innovation and leadership is never an easy task, but it is one made even more difficult considering today's intense competitive environment, customer volatility, economic uncertainty and rapid technological evolution. Within this context, EcoEnergy Insights' receipt of this award signifies even greater accomplishments," said Krishna Srinivasan, global president and managing partner, Frost & Sullivan.

"We are very honoured to receive this award recognizing our contribution to a sector dominated by innovative companies," said Mansoor Ahmad, managing director, EcoEnergy Insights. "It is a great validation of our continuous research and development of industry-leading solutions such as those provided by our CORTIX platform."

With a combination of advanced software, detailed consulting and vertical expertise, EcoEnergy Insights provides a complete and valuable view of building insights. Data from sources like automation systems, connected equipment and weather data points is run through a cloud-based platform that identifies issues and improvement opportunities for site owners and managers. EcoEnergy Insights' expert analysts then deliver specific actionable recommendations, taking into account the unique needs of each building or facility.

Additionally, EcoEnergy Insights has launched CORTIX, an advanced artificial intelligence and IoT platform that focuses on strategies to reduce operational costs, improve occupant comfort and safety, and inform smart equipment selections and upgrades. The platform is offered to enterprises, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and facility management service providers.

Frost & Sullivan's global team of analysts and consultants continuously research a wide range of segments across multiple sectors and geographies. Companies like EcoEnergy Insights are recognized for consistently developing new growth strategies and effectively addressing new challenges and opportunities.

For more information about EcoEnergy Insights and its award-winning products and services, visit the EcoEnergy website or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About EcoEnergy Insights

EcoEnergy Insights is a leading provider of outcome-based services to some of the world's largest enterprises in industries such as restaurants, retail, hospitality, banking and water utilities. Its CORTIX technology platform leverages a combination of advanced software and expert human analytics to uncover insights and use them to achieve results across sites, multiple industries and a range of geographies. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. For more information about EcoEnergy Insights and the CORTIX platform, visit the www.ecoenergyinsights.com and www.cortix.ai websites.

