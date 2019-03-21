

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook (FB) said its artificial intelligence systems failed to automatically detect video that showed the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.



In a blog post posted, Guy Rosen, vice presesident, Product Management of Facebook , wrote that Facebook's artificial intelligence systems are based on 'training data', which means you need many thousands of examples of content in order to train a system that can detect certain types of text, imagery or video.



Rosen said, 'This approach has worked very well for areas such as nudity, terrorist propaganda and also graphic violence where there is a large number of examples we can use to train our systems. However, this particular video did not trigger our automatic detection systems. To achieve that we will need to provide our systems with large volumes of data of this specific kind of content, something which is difficult as these events are thankfully rare.'



While the attack was live-streamed, the video was viewed fewer than 200 times, Rosen said. During the live broadcast, the service 'did not get a single user report,' he wrote. 'This matters because reports we get while a video is broadcasting live are prioritized for accelerated review.' Including the views during the live broadcast, the video was viewed about 4,000 times in total before being removed from Facebook.



Rosen said, Before Facebook were alerted to the video, a user on 8chan posted a link to a copy of the video on a file-sharing site. The first user report on the original video came in 29 minutes after the video started, and 12 minutes after the live broadcast ended.



In the first 24 hours, Facebook removed more than 1.2 million videos of the attack at upload, which were therefore prevented from being seen on ervices. Approximately 300,000 additional copies were removed after they were posted, Rosen said.



Facebook believed the broad circulation was a result of a number of different factors: There has been coordination by bad actors to distribute copies of the video to as many people as possible through social networks, video sharing sites, file sharing sites and more.



Facebook noted that Multiple media channels, including TV news channels and online websites, broadcast the video. Facebook recognized there was a difficult balance to strike in covering a tragedy like this while not providing bad actors additional amplification for their message of hate.



Individuals around the world then re-shared copies they got through many different apps and services, for example filming the broadcasts on TV, capturing videos from websites, filming computer screens with their phones, or just re-sharing a clip they received.



