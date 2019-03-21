Compensia: Jason Borrevik Scholarship for Business, Law, & Economics Students

Jason Borrevik extends deadline and increases monetary amount of the Jason Borrevik Scholarship Program

EUGENE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / Jason Borrevik is happy to announce changes to the Jason Borrevik Scholarship program. The program will now provide one academic scholarship of $1,000 USD total for students pursuing a career in business, law, or economics. Individuals must be currently enrolled in an accredited U.S. or Canadian post-secondary institution to be eligible.

The Jason Borrevik Scholarship Program opens on Monday, March 25th, at 8:00 a.m. PDT. Applications for the Summer or Fall 2019 semester will be accepted until Monday, June 24th, at 5:00 p.m. PDT.

To apply for this scholarship, candidates are required to complete an online registration form and submit at 500-word essay detailing the importance of their chosen field of study. In the essay, applicants are encouraged to demonstrate their passion for their area of discipline and explain how they plan to make a positive impact in the field after graduation. In addition, candidates must also submit a letter of acceptance for their current program.

Scholarship winners will be announced shortly after the deadline via email.

To learn more about the Jason Borrevik Scholarship or to apply for this opportunity, please visit https://jasonborrevikscholarships.com.

About Jason Borrevik

Jason Borrevik is a principal at Compensia, a compensation consulting firm. Mr. Borrevik advises leading technology companies. He believes education is a vital factor for achieving long-term professional success. As a result, Mr. Borrevik is always looking to help those who strive to achieve their academic goals.

Compensia consults companies in the technology and life science sectors, and advises on strategies related to executive compensation, incentive compensation design and strategy, and board of directors compensation.

For more information, please contact:

Jason Borrevik

Principal at Compensia

apply@jasonborrevikscholarships.com

https://jasonborrevik.com/

http://compensia.com

SOURCE: Compensia

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539733/Jason-Borrevik-Scholarship-for-Business-Law-Economics-Students