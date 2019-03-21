The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revealed plans to invest $50 million to help New Delhi-based renewables developer Avaada to quickly deploy solar throughout India.The ADB will draw upon its Ordinary Capital Resources, as well as Leading Asia's Private Sector Infrastructure Fund (LEAP), to facilitate the planned investment, according to an online statement. LEAP is a funding facility under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which the ADB administers. "Supporting renewable energy capacity enhancement by way of debt and equity is a key focus area of ADB's private sector strategy," ...

