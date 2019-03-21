While some lenders and financiers have signaled plans to stop funding polluting power stations, a new report shows that 33 global banks have poured $1.9 trillion into financing the fossil fuel industry as a whole since the adoption of the Paris Agreement. Big U.S. banks led by JPMorgan have invested most heavily.Although a number of global banks have started reviewing their coal investment policies amid rising concerns about climate change, a new report shows that financing for fossil fuels has increased every year since the Paris Agreement. With $612 billion invested in 2016, $646 billion in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...