BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11 and 12 under special business of the Company:



(Res. 10) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares

(Res. 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury

(Res. 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:



For & Discretionary

%

Against

%

Votes Withheld Resolution 1: 31,681,211 99.99 2,845 0.01 2,066 Resolution 2: 31,602,496 99.76 75,037 0.24 8,589 Resolution 3: 31,686,122 100.00 0 0.00 0 Resolution 4: 31,647,568 99.93 21,634 0.07 16,920 Resolution 5: 31,668,049 100.00 1,153 0.00 16,920 Resolution 6: 31,644,389 99.92 24,513 0.08 17,220 Resolution 7: 31,665,170 99.98 6,098 0.02 14,854 Resolution 8: 31,645,276 99.93 23,417 0.07 17,429 Resolution 9: 31,661,066 99.97 10,322 0.03 14,734 Resolution 10: 31,618,417 99.85 48,590 0.15 19,115 Resolution 11: 31,585,512 99.84 51,255 0.16 49,355 Resolution 12: 28,830,470 99.96 11,572 0.04 2,844,080



21 March 2019