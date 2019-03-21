sprite-preloader
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 21

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 10 and special resolutions 11 and 12 under special business of the Company:

(Res. 10) To grant the Directors authority to allot shares
(Res. 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury
(Res. 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury


Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM


Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary
%
Against
%
Votes Withheld
Resolution 1: 31,681,21199.992,8450.012,066
Resolution 2:31,602,49699.7675,0370.248,589
Resolution 3: 31,686,122100.0000.000
Resolution 4: 31,647,56899.9321,6340.0716,920
Resolution 5:31,668,049100.001,1530.0016,920
Resolution 6: 31,644,38999.9224,5130.0817,220
Resolution 7:31,665,17099.986,0980.0214,854
Resolution 8:31,645,27699.9323,4170.0717,429
Resolution 9:31,661,06699.9710,3220.0314,734
Resolution 10: 31,618,41799.8548,5900.1519,115
Resolution 11:31,585,51299.8451,2550.1649,355
Resolution 12:28,830,47099.9611,5720.042,844,080


21 March 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire