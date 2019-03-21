Correction refers to short name, marked in bold below. At the request of Ferroamp Elektronik AB (publ), 556805-7029 Ferroamp Elektronik AB's equity rights will be traded on First North as from March 22, 2019. Security name: Equity right -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FERRO TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of equity 2255403 rights: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012231090 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 171121 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Strike price: 21 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Ferroamp Elektronik -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription March 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: 27 March 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46-8-503 000 50.