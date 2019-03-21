On request of Hanza Holding AB, company registration number 556571-8797, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from March 25, 2019.The shares are currently listed on Nasdaq First North premier. The company has 30,979,928 shares as per today's date. Short Name: HANZA ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 30,979,928 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0005878543 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 100972 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 400,000 EUR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral Settlement through Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross / 202 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 2000 Industrials --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.