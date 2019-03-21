The "Europe Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe powered air purifying respirator market was valued at US$112.34 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$146.84 million by 2023.

Powered air purifying respirators are a type of personal protective equipment used for protection in areas with contaminated air. These devices use a powered blower to blow out contaminated air through a HEPA filter, removing the contaminated particles and supplying cleaner air to the user.

The demand for PAPRs in the region will be driven by the rising manufacturing and construction activities across Europe. Moreover, stringent norms related to workplace health and safety will create ample opportunities for existing as well as new market players to boost their market share in the European region during the given time frame.

By facepiece type, Europe powered air purifying respirator is segmented as Full Facepiece, Half Mask Facepiece, and Others. Full facepiece holds the significant share owing to the growing concerns towards employee's safety in hazardous activities coupled with the rising need for respiratory protection against the toxic environment. Half mask facepiece is widely used in the construction sector and is expected to grow at a significant rate as a result of increasing construction activities in the region.

By industry vertical, the Europe powered air purifying respirator market is segmented as manufacturing, construction, mining, healthcare, oil and gas, and chemical. Strict regulations related to safety at workplace across industries is driving the powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market growth.

Geographically, the Europe Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) market is segmented as Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and Others. Germany accounts for a substantial share in the market on account of large manufacturing industry and is projected to grow a significant rate. The United Kingdom will also witness substantial market growth during the forecast period.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are 3M, Bullard, Honeywell International, Inc., and MSA Safety Incorporated, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Europe Powered Air Purifying Respirator (Papr) Market by Facepiece Type

5.1. Full Facepiece

5.2. Half Mask Facepiece

5.3. Others

6. Europe Powered Air Purifying Respirator (Papr) Market by Industry Vertical

6.1. Manufacturing

6.2. Construction

6.3. Mining

6.4. Healthcare

6.5. Oil and Gas

6.6. Chemical

7. Europe Powered Air Purifying Respirator (Papr) Market by Countries

7.1. Germany

7.2. France

7.3. United Kingdom

7.4. Spain

7.5. Italy

7.6. Others

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. 3M

9.2. Bullard

9.4. Msa Safety Incorporated

9.5. Avon Rubber P.L.C.

9.6. Ilc Dover

9.7. Gentex Corporation

9.8. Cleanspace Technology

