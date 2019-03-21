

FORM 8 (OPD)



PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')



1. KEY INFORMATION



+-------------------------------------------------------+----------------------+ |(a) Full name of discloser: |OneSavings Bank plc | +-------------------------------------------------------+----------------------+ |(b) Owner or controller of interests and short |N/A | |positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): | | | The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is | | |insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and| | |beneficiaries must be named. | | +-------------------------------------------------------+----------------------+ |(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose |OneSavings Bank plc | |relevant securities this form relates: | | | Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree | | +-------------------------------------------------------+----------------------+ |(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? |Offeror | +-------------------------------------------------------+----------------------+ |(e) Date position held: |21 March 2019 | | The latest practicable date prior to the | | |disclosure | | +-------------------------------------------------------+----------------------+ |(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the |NO | |discloser making disclosures in respect of any other |If YES, specify which:| |party to the offer? | | | If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, | | |state 'N/A' | | +-------------------------------------------------------+----------------------+



2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE



If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.



(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates



+------------------------------------------------------+-----------------------+ |Class of relevant security: | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------+---------+-------------+ | |Interests| Short | | | | positions | | +------+--+------+------+ | |Number|% |Number| % | +------------------------------------------------------+------+--+------+------+ |(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: | Nil |0 | Nil | 0 | +------------------------------------------------------+------+--+------+------+ |(2) Cash-settled derivatives: | Nil |0 | Nil | 0 | | | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------+------+--+------+------+ |(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and | Nil |0 | Nil | 0 | |agreements to purchase/sell: | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------+------+--+------+------+ | | Nil |0 | Nil | 0 | | TOTAL: | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------+------+--+------+------+



All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.



Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).



Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).



(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+---+ |Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:|N/A| +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+---+ |Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant |N/A| |percentages: | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+---+



3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including | |directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with | |the party to the offer making the disclosure: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(a) Interests held by directors of OneSavings Bank plc and their close relatives and related trusts



+----------------+-------------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |Name |Number of Ordinary |Number of Ordinary |Percentage of total | | |Shares of £0.01 |Shares in the form |issued share capital| | |(fully paid) |of conditional |(excluding | | |('Ordinary Shares')|awards (see 3(b) |conditional awards) | | | |below) |(%) | +----------------+-------------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |David Weymouth |13,178 |Nil |0.01 | +----------------+-------------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |Andy Golding |762,941 |712,079 |0.31 | +----------------+-------------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |April Talintyre |320,346 |457,549 |0.13 | +----------------+-------------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |Graham Allatt |Nil |Nil |0 | +----------------+-------------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |Eric Anstee |4,960 |Nil |<0.01 | +----------------+-------------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |Rodney Duke |80,000 |Nil |0.33 | +----------------+-------------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |Margaret Hassall|Nil |Nil |0 | +----------------+-------------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |Sarah Hedger |Nil |Nil |0 | +----------------+-------------------+--------------------+--------------------+ |Mary McNamara |22,350 |Nil |0.01 | +----------------+-------------------+--------------------+--------------------+



(b) Interests held by directors of OneSavings Bank plc under its share plans



+---------------+------------+---------------------------------+---------------+ | | Grant Date | Conditional awards not vested |Exercise price | | | +-------------------+-------------+(GBP) | | | |Number of Ordinary |Vesting date| | | | | Shares | | | +---------------+------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+ |Deferred Share Bonus Plan | +---------------+------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+ |Andy Golding |16 March |48,998 |16 March 2020|0 | | |2017 | | | | +---------------+------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+ | |15 March |50,108 |15 March 2021|0 | | |2018 | | | | +---------------+------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+ | |14 March |89,031 |14 March 2022|0 | | |2019 | | | | +---------------+------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+ |April Talintyre|16 March |33,184 |16 March 2020|0 | | |2017 | | | | +---------------+------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+ | |15 March |33,208 |15 March 2021|0 | | |2018 | | | | +---------------+------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+ | |14 March |59,383 |14 March 2022|0 | | |2019 | | | | +---------------+------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+ |Performance Share Plan | +---------------+------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+ |Andy Golding |16 March |143,544((1)) |16 March 2020|0 | | |2017 | | | | +---------------+------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+ | |24 May 2018 |180,439((1)) |24 May 2021 |0 | +---------------+------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+ | |14 March |199,959((1)) |14 March 2022|0 | | |2019 | | | | +---------------+------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+ |April Talintyre|16 March |76,066((1)) |16 March 2020|0 | | |2017 | | | | +---------------+------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+ | |24 May 2018 |121,005((1)) |24 May 2021 |0 | +---------------+------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+ | |14 March |134,703((1)) |14 March 2022|0 | | |2019 | | | | +---------------+------------+-------------------+-------------+---------------+



(1) The vesting of these conditional awards is subject to performance conditions.



Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).



Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).



4. OTHER INFORMATION



(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or | |understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may | |be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to | |the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: | |Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there| |are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |None. | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, | |between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in | |concert with it, and any other person relating to: | |(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or | |(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant | |securities to which any derivative is referenced: | |If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |None. | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



(c) Attachments



Are any Supplemental Forms attached?



+--------------------------------------+----+ | Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) | NO | +--------------------------------------+----+ | Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) | NO | +--------------------------------------+----+



+---------------------+-------------------------+ | Date of disclosure: | 21 March 2019 | +---------------------+-------------------------+ | Contact name: | Nickesha Graham-Burrell | +---------------------+-------------------------+ | Telephone number: | +44 (0)1634 835 796 | +---------------------+-------------------------+



Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.



The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.



The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk



