AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a+" of MAPFRE GLOBAL RISKS, Compañía Internacional de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A. (MAPFRE GR) (Spain). MAPFRE GR is a subsidiary of MAPFRE S.A. (MAPFRE) (Spain).

The withdrawal follows the authorisation received from Spain's Ministry of Economy and Finance (the Ministry), effective 6 March 2019, for the total spin-off of MAPFRE GR in favour of MAPFRE España, Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A., MAPFRE RE, Compañía de Reaseguros S.A., MAPFRE Global Risk Agencia de Suscripción, and Servifinanzas, S.A.U., as part of the restructuring of the MAPFRE group's global risk operations.

Concurrently, MAPFRE GR's authorisation to conduct insurance and reinsurance activities has been revoked by the Ministry. As a result, AM Best has not completed a final rating opinion.

