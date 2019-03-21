Innodata Inc.: Innodata Announces Date of Annual Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD) today announced that its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 11:00 AM eastern time at the company's corporate headquarters, 55 Challenger Road, Suite 202, Ridgefield Park, New Jersey 07660.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2019 will be eligible to vote at the annual meeting.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) is a global services and technology company focused on data transformation, enrichment, and management. Through our data refinery platform and related products and services, we enable the world's preeminent media, publishing and information services companies, as well as data-driven enterprises, to improve operational efficiency, drive growth, and bring new data-enabled products to market. Innodata Labs, our technology incubator, focuses on applied machine learning and emerging artificial intelligence. Our culture of innovation, quality, and service is present in everything we do.

Our venture companies include Synodex, a leader in medical record data transformation, and Agility PR Solutions, a provider of SaaS software and solutions for PR and communications professionals.

Company Contact

Suzanne Srsich

Innodata Inc.

ssrsich@innodata.com

(201) 371-8033

SOURCE: Innodata Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538527/Innodata-Announces-Date-of-Annual-Shareholder-Meeting