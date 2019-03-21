Smith-Midland Corporation to Attend the Sidoti Investor Conference

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2019 / The Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX: SMID) will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Conference on Thursday, March 28th at the Marriot Marquis, Times Square, New York City.

Sidoti & Company, LLC is a leading Wall Street provider of small- and micro-cap securities research. The Spring Conference will feature over 100 presenting companies and provide investors opportunities for scheduled 1x1 meetings.

A copy of Smith-Midland's presentation will be made available for download the morning of the conference. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Smith-Midland's website at https://smithmidland.com/investor-relations. Once there, select "Investor Presentation" in the Welcome section.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland Corporation is a publicly traded company (OTCQX: SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Contact: AJ Krick, CFO 540-439-3266

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

