Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its "Nokia in 2018" annual report

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

March 21, 2019 at 21:30 (CET +1)

Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its "Nokia in 2018" annual report

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has today filed its annual Form 20-F for 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, Nokia has published its "Nokia in 2018" annual report, which includes audited financial statements, the annual review by the Board of Directors and Nokia's corporate governance statement.

The Form 20-F and "Nokia in 2018" reports will be available in PDF format at https://www.nokia.com/about-us/investors/reports-and-filings/ (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/investors/reports-and-filings/), along with Nokia's past quarterly and annual financial reports. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the reports free of charge through Nokia's website. The corporate governance statement is available also at https://www.nokia.com/about-us/investors/corporate-governance/ (https://www.nokia.com/about-us/investors/corporate-governance/).

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 5.7 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com/).

Media Enquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Jon Peet, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Nokia in 2018 (http://hugin.info/3009/R/2239312/882621.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

