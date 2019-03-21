Marriott BonvoyTM Members discover 20 percent savings on spring villa stays at Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club and Westin Vacation Club

Families looking to stretch their spring travel dollars can now save an enticing 20 percent on regular rates at 80 exceptional resorts from Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club and Westin Vacation Club around the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico, Europe and Asia.

The exclusive, limited-time offer is only available for Marriott Bonvoy members for travel between March 23 and June 14, 2019. To make reservations now, go to Marriott.com or call 800.MARRIOTT. Use promotional code M11 for this offer.

Terms Conditions:Offer only available Thursday through Sunday at our Marriott Vacation Club Pulse properties in Boston and San Diego. Offer is only available from 4/21/19 6/14/19 at Marriott's Kauai Lagoons and Marriott's Waiohai Beach Club. Rates and discounts may be applied to one regular room per stay, per member, based on double occupancy on dates listed. A "hotel stay" or "stay" means all consecutive nights spent with Marriott by a registered Marriott Bonvoy member. Rates and discounts not available during special events. Offer not available to groups of 10 or more rooms. Tax is additional and rates may not be combined with any other offer or discount. Room rate does not apply to meeting rooms. Blackout dates exist 4/12/19 4/21/19 and may exist at other times. Advance reservations are required.

A spacious villa vacation-with plenty of room to spread out and settle in-makes all the difference in the world. Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club and Westin Vacation Club resorts offer villa rentals with many comforts and conveniences of home. Most villas include separate living and dining areas, full kitchens, large master suites, furnished balconies or patios, washers and dryers, and thoughtful touches for the entire family.

Imagine the balmy, tropical breezes of Hawaii. Snorkeling through the stunningly clear water of the U.S. Virgin Islands, relaxing on Marbella's sun-soaked beaches in Spain, taking in the all-out family fun of Orlando, testing your skills on the many golf courses of Hilton Head Island, or staying in the exotic, far-off worlds of Bali and Phuket.

With 80 exciting properties to choose from in 50 destinations around the world-and 20 percent off regular rates-the hardest part of planning this year's spring vacation is deciding where to go.

To make reservations now, go to www.Marriott.com or call 800.MARRIOTT. Use promotional code M11 for this offer.

Marriott Vacation Club is a global leader in vacation ownership with a diverse portfolio of 60 resorts and more than 12,000 timeshare villas throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Australia. Marriott Vacation Club is a premium vacation ownership program that provides Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy high-quality vacation experiences. Follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/MarriottVacClub and find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/marriottvacationclub.

Sheraton Vacation Clubprovides enriching and unexpected vacation experiences in fun family destinations like Florida, South Carolina and Colorado. This collection of 9 Sheraton-branded upper upscale vacation ownership resorts, with over 3,000 units, allows owners and guests to relax, play and experience what the world has to offer. Sheraton Vacation Club resorts are part of the Vistana Signature Network.

Westin Vacation Clubis a collection of 12 Westin-branded upper upscale vacation ownership resorts, with over 2,000 units, located in some of the most sought-after destinations and designed with well-being in mind. From the world-renowned Heavenly Bed to an energizing WestinWORKOUT and revitalizing Heavenly Spa treatments, every element of a vacation stay is created to leave owners and guests feeling better than when they arrived. Westin Vacation Club resorts are part of the Vistana Signature Network.

