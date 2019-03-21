Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2019) - DXI Energy Inc. (TSX: DXI) (OTCQB: DXIEF) ("DXI" or the "Company"), an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company operating in Colorado's Piceance Basin and the Peace River Arch region in British Columbia, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

2018 Key Financial and Operating Highlights are:

Successfully drilled a new discovery natural gas well at the Company's Woodrush property, north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, in March, 2018;

Completed the 1st tranche of a debt financing of $520,000 with arms-length U.S. accredited investors. The loans are convertible into 8,666,666 common shares of the Company at $0.06 per share until expiry in 2022;

Settled the financial contract liability with a U.S. oil and gas drilling fund through the assignment of certain non-producing, non-core leasehold interests in the Piceance Basin of Colorado; and

Reduced G&A expenses by 35% to $1,082,000 from $1,673,000 for the comparative period ended December 31, 2017.

CORPORATE SUMMARY - THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

OPERATIONS Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,

2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Production











Oil and natural gas liquids (bbls/d) 52 89 -42% 62 82 -25% Natural gas (mcf/d) (2) 360 832 -57% 747 1,145 -35% Combined (BOE/d) 112 228 -51% 186 273 -32%













Realized sales prices











Oil and natural gas liquids ($/bbl) 39.18 54.72 -28% 58.28 56.21 4% Natural gas ($/mcf) 3.57 1.82 96% 2.33 2.71 -14%













Operating expenses











Oil operations ($/bbl) 43.44 25.66 69% 36.55 23.12 58% Natural gas operations ($/mcf) 4.52 5.07 -11% 3.61 3.33 8%













Operating netback











Oil operations ($/bbl) -9.78 21.49 -146% 14.79 25.37 -42% Natural gas operations ($/BOE) -8.40 -21.02 -60% -8.73 -5.25 66%













General and administrative expenses ($/BOE) 7.25 24.07 -70% 15.91 16.78 -5%

FINANCIAL (CA$ thousands, except per share) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,

2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change













Revenue 307 589 -48% 1,951 2,816 -31% Royalties 42 81 -48% 207 336 -38%













Cash flow (1) -289 -711 -59% -1,611 -1,777 -9% Cash flow per share (basic) -0.00 -0.01 -100% -0.02 -0.03 -46% Cash flow per share (diluted) -0.00 -0.01 -100% -0.02 -0.03 -46%













Net loss 8,739 1,286 580% 11,632 5,209 123% Basic loss ($/share) 0.08 0.01 501% 0.11 0.08 33% Diluted loss ($/share) 0.08 0.01 501% 0.11 0.08 33%













Capital expenditures, net of dispositions 37 274 -86% 781 456 71%













Weighted average shares outstanding (thousands)











Basic 103,606 91,567 13% 103,606 61,682 68% Diluted 103,606 91,567 13% 103,606 61,682 68%













Debt, net of working capital





3,362 8,167 -59%

Note 1: "Cash flow" is a non-IFRS measure calculated by adding back settlement of decommissioning liabilities and change in operating working capital to cash flows from (used in) operating activities. See "Non-IFRS Measure" below for details.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - NON-IFRS MEASURE



Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (CA$ thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017









Cash flows from (used in) operating activities (483) (776) (891) (1,558) Change in operating working capital 194 65 (720) (219) Cash flow (289) (711) (1,611) (1,777)

RESERVES

Independent Reserves Evaluation

DXI's reserves were evaluated by independent evaluators as at December 31, 2018 in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). GLJ Petroleum Consultants ("GLJ") were retained by the Company to evaluate it Canadian properties and Gustavson Associates ("Gustavson") were retained by the Company to evaluate its US properties. The reserves evaluation was based on forecast pricing as outlined in the notes to the table below entitled "Forecast Prices in 2018 Reserves Report". Additional reserves disclosures are included in the Company's AIF for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Summary of Reserves as at December 31, 2018(1)









Oil % of Proved

Oil Natural Gas NGL Equivalent Plus Probable

(MBBL) (MMCF) (MBOE) (MBOE) Reserves Proved









Developed Producing 25 1,318 51 297 27% Developed Non-Producing - 286 13 61 6% Undeveloped - 3,437 160 733 66% Total Proved 25 5,041 224 1,091 99% Total Probable 12 4 - 12 1% Total Proved and Probable 37 5,045 224 1,103 100%

Note 1: Reserves means DXI's working interest reserves before deduction of royalties and without including any royalty interests.

Summary of Net Present Values, Before Tax



Discounted at (CA$ thousands) 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% Proved









Developed Producing 1,745 1,093 815 662 566 Developed Non-Producing 789 436 293 216 167 Undeveloped 8,506 3,451 1,442 392 (264) Total Proved 11,040 4,980 2,550 1,270 469 Total Probable 46 57 60 59 57 Total Proved and Probable 11,086 5,037 2,610 1,329 526

Future Development Costs

(CA$ thousands) Proved Reserves Proved plus Probable Reserves 2019 5,286 - 2020 - - 2021 - - 2022 - - Total Undiscounted 5,286 -

Forecast Prices in 2018 Reserves Report

The following table summarizes the first five years of the forecast prices used by GLJ and Gustavson in preparing DXI Energy's estimated reserve volumes and net present values of future net revenues in the 2018 reserves report.



GLJ

Gustavson Year Natural gas

(AECO)

Cdn$ / mmbtu NGL

(Edmonton

Pentanes Plus)

Cdn$ / bbl Crude oil

(Edmonton

Par)

Cdn$ / bbl

Natural gas

(NYMEX

Henry Hub)

US$ / mmbtu NGL

(Williams Fork

Wellhead)

US$ / bbl Condensate

(NYMEX

WTI)

US$ / bbl 2019 1.85 67.67 63.33

3.00 35.28 56.25 2020 2.29 79.22 75.32

3.15 37.04 63.00 2021 2.67 83.54 79.75

3.35 39.39 67.00 2022 2.90 85.49 81.48

3.50 41.15 70.00 2023 3.14 87.80 83.54

3.63 42.68 72.50 2024+ See AIF for additional details

About DXI ENERGY INC.

DXI Energy Inc. maintains offices in Calgary and Vancouver, Canada and has been producing commercial quantities of oil and gas since 2008. The company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DXI.TO) in Canada and the OTCQB (DXIEF) in the US.

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains statements about oil and gas production and operating activities that may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation as they involve the implied assessment that the resources described can be profitably produced in the future, based on certain estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by DXI Energy and described in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse general economic conditions, operating hazards, drilling risks, inherent uncertainties in interpreting engineering and geologic data, competition, reduced availability of drilling and other well services, fluctuations in oil and gas prices and prices for drilling and other well services, government regulation and foreign political risks, fluctuations in the exchange rate between Canadian and US dollars and other currencies, as well as other risks commonly associated with the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. Additional information on these and other factors, which could affect DXI Energy Inc.'s operations or financial results, are included in DXI Energy Inc.'s reports on file with Canadian and United States securities regulatory authorities. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change unless otherwise required under securities law.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact:

DXI Energy Inc.

Sean Sullivan

President and CEO

604-638-5050

investor@dxienergy.com

David Matheson

CFO

604-638-5054

dmatheson@dxienergy.com

