AMD shares rose 8.5 pct on Thursday and 19.7 pct this week. Obviously there was good news around AMD. AMD confirms now our bullish forecast. Regardless, as per our 1/99 Investing Principles, we do not care to much about news but remain focused on a couple of price points on AMD's chart. Depending on a breakout above all-time highs AMD may become ultra-bullish in which case it will deserve a spot in our top 3 tech stocks for 2019. This article will focus only on the chart setup of AMD, not the financial news of AMD. According to our 100 ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...