

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract at a steady pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.9.



That's unchanged from the February reading and it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, there were further production cutbacks amid weaker new order inflows, while business confidence remained below the long-term average.



'Further struggles for Japanese manufacturers were apparent at the end of Q1, with latest flash PMI data showing a sustained downturn. Slack demand from domestic and international markets prompted the sharpest cutback in output volumes for almost three years,' said IHS Economist Joe Hayes.



