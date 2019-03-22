

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day slide in which it had dipped just 6 points or 0.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,100-point plateau and it has a positive lead again for Friday's trade.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to upbeat economic data and expected support from technology stocks. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the energy producers were capped by weakness from the financial shares.



For the day, the index picked up 10.81 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 3,101.46 after trading between 3,086.85 and 3,125.02. The Shenzhen Composite Index perked 12.92 points or 0.77 percent to end at 1,697.49.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.36 percent, while Ping An Insurance and China Construction Bank both dropped 0.98 percent, China Merchants Bank lost 0.90 percent, China Life Insurance eased 0.07 percent, PetroChina added 0.64 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.17 percent, China Shenhua Energy advanced 0.88 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.47 percent, Poly Developments tumbled 1.60 percent, China Vanke was up 0.07 percent, CITIC Securities spiked 1.38 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks shook off early weakness and moved sharply higher on Thursday.



The Dow climbed 216.84 points or0.84 percent to 25,962.51, while the NASDAQ spiked 109.99 points or 1.42 percent to 7,838.96 and the S&P 500 rose 30.65 points or 1.09 percent to 2,854.88.



Technology stocks led the upward move on Wall Street, fueled by Apple (AAPL) after it was upgraded to Strong Buy from Buy, citing 'value upside' in Apple's ecosystem.



The rally also came as upbeat U.S. data offset economic concerns raised by the Federal Reserve no longer forecasting interest rate hikes this year.



The Labor Department noted a larger than expected drop in initial jobless claims in the week ended March 16. Also, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said regional manufacturing activity rebounded more than expected in March. And the Conference Board reported a slightly bigger than expected increase in leading U.S. economic indicators.



Crude oil futures surged in early trades on Thursday but retreated into negative territory as a weak economic outlook triggered concerns about energy demand. Crude oil futures for May ended down $0.25 or 0.4 percent at $59.98 a barrel.



