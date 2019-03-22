

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market slipped into negative territory on Friday after opening higher following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street, with a stronger yen weighing on exporters' shares. Investors also digested weak Japanese economic data.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 32.50 points or 0.15 percent to 21,576.42, after touching a high of 21,713.26 in early trades. The Japanese market was closed on Thursday for the Vernal Equinox holiday.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Sony is losing more than 4 percent, Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent and Canon is down 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding more than 1 percent.



Shares of Eisai Co. were untraded after it was hit with a flood of sell orders following the Japanese drugmaker and its partner Biogen's decision on Thursday to end two late-stage clinical trials of their experimental drug for Alzheimer's disease, aducanumab.



In the tech sector, Tokyo Electron and Advantest are rising more than 5 percent each. Among the major automakers, Honda is declining almost 2 percent, while Toyota is edging up 0.1 percent.



In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 0.7 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is rising more than 2 percent and Japan Petroleum is higher by almost 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Yaskawa Electric is higher by 4 percent.



On the flip side, Astellas Pharma is lower by 4 percent, Otsuka Holdings is declining 3 percent and Nissan Chemical is losing more than 2 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract at a steady pace, with a manufacturing PMI score of 48.9. That's unchanged from the February reading and it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that overall nationwide inflation in Japan was up 0.2 percent on year in February. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent and unchanged from the January reading. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food prices, advanced an annual 0.7 percent - again missing expectations for 0.8 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Japan will also release final January results for its leading and coincident indexes as well as February data for supermarket and department store sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Thursday, with technology stocks leading the rally after a batch of largely upbeat U.S. data offset economic concerns raised by the Federal Reserve no longer forecasting interest rate hikes this year. Before the start of trading, the Labor Department released a report showing a bigger than expected drop in initial jobless claims in the week ended March 16.



The Dow climbed 216.84 points or 0.8 percent to 25,962.51, the Nasdaq surged up 109.99 points or 1.4 percent to 7,838.96 and the S&P 500 jumped 30.65 points or 1.1 percent to 2,854.88.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil futures retreated from multi-month highs and settled in negative territory on Thursday as weak economic outlook triggered concerns about energy demand. WTI crude for May ended down $0.25 or 0.4 percent at $59.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



