The report includes an in-depth look at how SGS Sustainability Strategy, Sustainability Ambitions 2020, programs and initiatives support the creation of long-term value for all our stakeholders: customers, shareholders, governments & industries, consumers, employees & suppliers and communities & the planet.

View the SGS 2018 Sustainability Report >

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.