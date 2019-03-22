DBT: DBT Receives Frost and Sullivan's 2019 Award for its Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership





DBT (code ISIN: FR0013066750 - ALDBT), the European expert of electric vehicle charging solutions, received Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership award for the Electric Vehicle Charging Industry on Wednesday, 20 March 2019 in London. This distinction recognizes the innovation that DBT has brought to the development of the charging infrastructure market.







International recognition





The Frost & Sullivan awards recognize companies that demonstrate best practices in their respective sectors. Frost & Sullivan promotes innovation and excellence, highlighting best products, companies, and personalities in the relevant markets. For DBT, the decisive award criteria were innovation, customer experience, the strategy of the company, and its leader since 1992.



DBT has been chosen for this award thanks to its ability to anticipate the electric vehicle market since 1992 and for its development of universal solutions compatible with current and future electric vehicles. DBT's comprehensive solution for EV services is especially noteworthy because the company has utilized a symbiotic strategy of product evolution, allowing its solution to evolve with the EV. The portfolio has allowed DBT to differentiate itself in its market. This strong performance and strategy is recognized by Frost & Sullivan.



The Frost & Sullivan report is now available on the DBT Web page.









Hervé Borgoltz, Chairman and CEO of the DBT Group, declares:





"This award from Frost & Sullivan, an independent and globally renowned consulting organization, is a real acknowledgment of our strategy, our journey, and DBT's many years of technological innovation in our products.

Our innovation strategy revolves around 3 axes: full-time availability and performance thanks to connectivity, ease of installation, and increased reliability due to an unique user experience in Europe. These 3 factors converge and are realized with the new fast chargers Ultra 150 and Compact 50, which are 100% DBT proprietary technology.



As such, we will soon install the 100th new generation fast charger; which is currently on our production lines."











ABOUT DBT



Founded in 1990, DBT is an industrial group specializing in the urban energy management and charging systems for all electric vehicles. Originally a supplier of electrical transformers, the group now offers 3 ranges of activities:



The subsidiary DBT Ingénierie offers access control and power distribution solutions, as well as lowvoltage current transformers.



The DBT-CEV subsidiary is a recognized player for 25 years in innovative charging infrastructures for electric vehicles. The company has created a wide range of normal charging stations (3 to 8 hours), accelerated (1 to 3 hours), fast (-30 minutes), and ultra-fast (-20 minutes). In 2018, DBT-CEV has renewed 100% of its range of 7kW enclosures, 7 / 22kW terminals and latest-generation fast chargers from 50 to 150kW for all vehicles on the market, and the chargers of the future 350kW to dispense, and 150kW / 900V for trucks and electric buses.



The Educare by DBT subsidiary, created in 2016, specializes in the training of IRVEs and in the training of authorized VE service technicians. Based in Brebières in the Hauts-de-France, DBT Group has been listed on Euronext Growth since December 2015.



