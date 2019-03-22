



HONG KONG, Mar 22, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Digital identity verification provider Blockpass has announced a new collaboration with Corporate Options Limited, which offers both individuals and businesses the opportunity to take advantage of the benefits of forming and operating a company registered in the Isle of Man. Corporate Options provides a variety of services including company formation, statutory services and ongoing maintenance.Based in the Isle of Man, Corporate Options provides assistance in all aspects of offshore company formation and corporate management for international and local businesses, as well as individuals, enabling efficient and confidential company formation with the potential for improved asset protection.Blockpass is a digital identity application and service that brings control of data back to the user. Blockpass provides a streamlined and cost-effective user-onboarding process for regulated industries and any kind of online service. From the Blockpass Application, users can create, store, and manage data-secure digital identities that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, as well as for token purchase.Areas of collaboration for the newly announced partnership include building the first-ever client onboarding platform and eKYC management system for companies registered in the Isle of Man. Instead of requiring cost and time-prohibitive face-to-face meetings to confirm identity, users will be able to enjoy the ease of the Blockpass video verification tool to meet KYC requirements whilst enjoying a much more convenient process."Partnering with Corporate Options allows a great opportunity for Blockpass to be able to build world-first identity management solutions," said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "Our business has always strived to be at the forefront of innovation and the integration and planned collaboration with Corporate Options is no different in this regard."Lee Murphy, Director of Corporate Options Limited commented "We are delighted to assist Blockpass with their business development which should benefit both businesses and we are keen to develop this exciting tool that will assist our clients going forward. It is great to see innovative businesses chose the Isle of Man as a springboard to develop their ideas and this fits perfectly with our strategy to not only support wealth creators but add real value to their enterprises. We aim to make the Blockpass Application successful and hope it brings benefits to other financial service providers on the Isle of Man and beyond."Blockpass has continued to expand the number of corporate customers using its platform in recent months, announcing recently that businesses including Ethfinex, BBFTA, ethecal and Infinito have integrated the KYC Connect Solution into their customer onboarding procedures.About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is the global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgMedium: https://medium.com/@blockpassTwitter: https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/Telegram: https://t.me/blockpassCorporate Options: https://www.corporateoptions.co.imAbout Corporate OptionsCorporate Options is an Isle of Man based Corporate and Trust Service Provider offering a full range of corporate services including company formation, statutory provisions, administrative services and business start-up assistance. Formed in 2008, Corporate Options has for over ten years assisted entrepreneurs, businesses and key individuals to develop and implement their ideas to potential, utilising the advantages the Isle of Man provides. Corporate Options Limited is licensed by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority.Source: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.