Annual Omnisend Research: Custom Marketing Automation Rises, Performs Better Compared to Industry Standards

LONDON, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnisend's annual statistics report shows that marketers who design custom automation workflows around customer behavior and demographics have better performing workflows overall.

The infographic, created from original data and statistics on segmentation, omnichannel marketing automation, and campaign timing can be found in The 2019 Omnichannel Marketing Automation Statistics Report.

Omnisend, omnichannel marketing automation platform for ecommerce, has released their annual report on campaign performance in marketing automation. The 2019 Omnichannel Marketing Automation Statistics Report released data on key Omnisend marketers and analyzed over 2 billion campaigns sent from nearly 12,000 brands.

It's common knowledge in the ecommerce industry that 7 of 10 carts are abandoned. Cart recovery automation workflows have proven to be effective in recovering that lost revenue. According to the report, cart recovery automation workflows perform well for digital marketers, earning back 2.35% of potentially lost revenue.

In comparing other automation workflows for online retail, welcome automation workflows came in behind cart recovery, earning 2.24% of orders for Omnisend marketers. As many digital marketers offer an incentive for email capture, it comes as no surprise that these campaigns are successful.

However, the report also highlighted a growing trend among online marketers: more marketers than ever before are creating custom automation workflows tailored to their customers behavior.

These campaigns performed best overall, counting open rates at 52.7%, well above industry averages for any other kind of automation workflow. Custom automation campaigns also tend to capture customer attention even longer, providing the highest click through rate of campaigns analyzed at 17.27%.

While orders from custom automation workflows still lag behind at 1.82%, they still perform better overall when counting open and click through rates.

Omnisend CEO, Rytis Lauris, commented: "This data shows the rising trend of creating custom automation workflows for ecommerce marketers. When marketers are able to tailor their workflows around their own specific customers and target them accordingly, they'll have better results overall. We hypothesized this for some time, but the data coming from 2018 proves this trend."

About Omnisend:

Omnisend is an omnichannel marketing automation platform that empowers digital marketers with sophisticated marketing automation. Leveraging email marketing and several other channel integrations, Omnisend easily integrates with ecommerce stores. Omnisend is listed in G2Crowd's selection of the Top 50 Products for Marketers 2019.