TF Bank Publishes the Annual Report 2018

STOCKHOLM, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank's annual report as well as the risk and capital adequacy report for 2018 have been published at www.tfbankgroup.com. From 2018 a sustainability report is also prepared as an integrated part of the annual report.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The platform is designed for scalability and adaptability to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities for about 1 million consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania through subsidiary, branch or cross-border banking. In its E-commerce Solutions segment, TF Bank offer next-generation payment and checkout solutions for online retailers in the Nordics, Estonia and Poland. TF Bank is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

