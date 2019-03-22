

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks gave up early gains to turn lower on Friday after the release of weak data.



A report from IHS/Markit research showed that the German manufacturing PMI slipped deeper into contraction territory to a score of 44.7 in March versus a previous score of 47.6.



The services PMI dropped to a two-month low level of 54.9 as against the previous month reading of 55.3.



Traders remained focused on the next round of U.S.-China trade talks beginning next week, following a series of conflicting reports over the progress of negotiations.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 11,539, giving up earlier gains.



Infineon Technologies advanced 1.6 percent after Apple and other technology companies led a surge in U.S. shares overnight.



Air Liquide shed 0.6 percent. The company said it would design, construct and own a new Air Separation Unit on the Severstal CherMK site in Cherepovets producing 2,000 tons of oxygen per day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX