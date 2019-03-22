PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Prismaflex International inform the company is eligible for PEA-PME for 2019/2020



PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL, listed on the Euronext GrowthTH Paris (Code ISIN FR0004044600), confirms its eligibility for the small and mid-caps PEA-PME equity savings vehicle, in accordance with the French law D.221-113-5 and its decree n°2014-283 of March 4, 2014 as follows:

A total workforce of less than 5,000 employees.

Total revenue below €1.5 billion or total assets of under 2 billion.

Consequently, PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL shares can be integrated in PEA-PME savings vehicle.



PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING

ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI.FP

EURONEXT GROWTHTM

www.prismaflex.com



Contacts :

Luc Cormoreche - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume le Floch - Analysts/investors - Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70- glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet -Press relations - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 - mctriquet@actus.fr





