PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Prismaflex International inform the company is eligible for PEA-PME for 2019/2020

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL, listed on the Euronext GrowthTH Paris (Code ISIN FR0004044600), confirms its eligibility for the small and mid-caps PEA-PME equity savings vehicle, in accordance with the French law D.221-113-5 and its decree n°2014-283 of March 4, 2014 as follows:
- A total workforce of less than 5,000 employees.
- Total revenue below €1.5 billion or total assets of under 2 billion.
Consequently, PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL shares can be integrated in PEA-PME savings vehicle.
Contacts :
Luc Cormoreche - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com
Guillaume le Floch - Analysts/investors - Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70- glefloch@actus.fr
Marie-Claude Triquet -Press relations - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 - mctriquet@actus.fr
Télécharger le PDF
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com