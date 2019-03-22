

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were succumbing to selling pressure on Friday after a gauge of Eurozone manufacturing activity dropped further to a 71-month low of 47.6 in March versus 49.5 expected and 49.3 in the previous month.



The services PMI also dipped to 52.7 from 52.8 and French business activity slowed unexpectedly in the month amid deteriorating demand, raising concerns that the economic downturn is gaining momentum.



Meanwhile, traders remained focused on the next round of U.S.-China trade talks beginning next week, following a series of conflicting reports over the progress of negotiations.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 37 points or 0.69 percent at 5,341 in opening deals after closing down 0.1 percent on Thursday.



Banks extended losses from the previous session, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all falling over 1 percent.



